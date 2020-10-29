Gerald Boyd Martin, 88 a resident of Shepherd, Texas, passed peacefully in his sleep, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his home. He leaves behind his wife of 62 years Grace Martin, his daughter Connie Martin and son Keith Martin, grandsons Sterling, and Daniel and granddaughter Aspen, as well as great grandson Kannon. Gerald also leaves his surviving sisters Ila Adams and Maria Davis. Preceding Gerald in death were his eldest son Chris Martin, parents J.B Martin & Vassie Marie Martin as well as his siblings Earl Martin, Donald Mac Martin and his sister Noreen Brown. Gerald was born in Columbus Texas May 28, 1932. He graduated from Shepherd High School, where he excelled at sports. Gerald Served in the Army during the Korean War as a Sharpshooter. He retired from Hughes Tool Co and Biehl and Company. At Biehl Company he was responsible for starting and maintaining their computer department. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, both activities he loved to share with his father and brother. He built a home in Huffman Texas where he lived for many years. He taught Sunday school in both Huffman and Shepherd, where he was a cherished member of the 1st Baptist Church of Shepherd.

Visitation for Gerald will be held at Neal Funeral Home on October 29, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services for will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 pm. Interment for Gerald will immediately follow at Peebles Cemetery. Pastor Justin Branch Officiating

