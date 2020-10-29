Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 27, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 27, 2020:

  • Arnold, Jason Edward – Public Intoxication
  • Garcia, Janely Jasmin – No Seatbelt and No Driver’s License
  • Grisham, Andrew Lynn – Speeding, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Driving While License Invalid
  • Harris-Hines, Johnny Tyrone Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Reed, Cheyann – Criminal Mischief
  • Rich, Ashley Marie – Hold for Harris County-Theft
  • Smith, Bailey Harrison – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Tallent, Lauren Ashley – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Tarlton, Keith – Hold for Harris County-Terroristic Threat
