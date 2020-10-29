Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 27, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 27, 2020:

Arnold, Jason Edward – Public Intoxication

Garcia, Janely Jasmin – No Seatbelt and No Driver’s License

Grisham, Andrew Lynn – Speeding, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Driving While License Invalid

Harris-Hines, Johnny Tyrone Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Reed, Cheyann – Criminal Mischief

Rich, Ashley Marie – Hold for Harris County-Theft

Smith, Bailey Harrison – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Tallent, Lauren Ashley – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Tarlton, Keith – Hold for Harris County-Terroristic Threat

