Body found in Trinity River bottom near Liberty

A person checking on a deer lease discovered the badly-decomposed body of a person on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. at the Liberty Bell Ranch off of US 90 between Liberty and Dayton.

According to Lt. Chip Fairchild, it is uncertain if the body belonged to a man or woman. Based on his extensive knowledge in these types of cases, Fairchild estimates that the body has been there for at least a month.

“The cause of death could not be determined at this time,” Fairchild said in a written statement. “Detectives with the Liberty Police [Department] do suspect foul play is involved.”

Liberty Police Department is being assisted in the investigation by Texas Ranger Brandon Bess.

Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Stephen Hebert conducted an inquest and has ordered an autopsy. The body was sent to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner where the cause of death will be determine and evidence will be collected.

Detectives collected evidence at the scene; however, they are asking for the public’s help with any information. If anyone has information they believe might aid police in the investigation, please contact Liberty Police Department at 936-336-5666. You can remain anonymous.

