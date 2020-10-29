Robert Bruce Neal, 74, of Livingston, Texas passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born on Thursday, September 5, 1946 in Center, Texas to R B Neal and Edna Mae Neal, both of whom have preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 40 years Brenda “Cookie” Neal of Livingston, Texas; children Leanne Storm and special friend Billy Dickinson of Center, Texas, Bryan Neal and wife Victoria of Cleveland, Texas, John Neal and wife Melissa of Livingston, Texas; brothers, Ray Neal and wife Barbara of Center, Texas, Billy Neal of Center, Texas; Grandchildren, Kyle Neal and wife Lakin, Cameron Jolly and wife Hannah, Chris Jolly, McKayla Wallace and husband Casey, Emily Ausmus and husband Dillon, Bryce Neal, Kirk Neal, Hannah Mason, Brooklyn Albritton, Shyloh; Great-Grandchildren, Ryker, Ryder, Ryver, Koen; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and treasured friends. Visitation for Bruce will be held at Neal Funeral Home on October 31, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services for Bruce will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 pm. Interment for Bruce will immediately follow at Peebles Cemetery. Pastor Brad Dancer officiating.

Pallbearers for the service will be Kyle Neal, Kirk Neal, Cameron Jolly, Casey Wallace, and Bryce Neal.

Honorary Pallbearers are Junior, Barbara “Peewee” Black

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home

