Duncan Welder Fiedler Jr. 74, of Raywood, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston. He was born October 2, 1946, in Liberty, to Duncan Welder Fiedler Sr. and Doris Andress. Duncan was a retired Welding Inspector, and had lived in Raywood most of his life. He was a member of The Lighthouse Church of Moss Hill. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran.



Along with his parents preceding him in death was a sister, Betty Fiedler.



Those left to cherish his memory are; his loving wife of 20 years Bridgett Luckey Fiedler of Raywood. Son’s Ike Fiedler and wife Christinia of Dayton; Marcus Young and wife Tamara of Magnolia;TX Justin Young and wife Laura of Cheyenne, WY; Andrew Johnson of Hardin; John Henry Johnson and wife Victoria of Raywood. Daughters, Marcella Davis and husband Melvin of Tarkington; Johnnie Johnson Evans and husband Trent of Daisetta; Linda Johnson White and husband Kevin of Fayetteville, TX. Brother, Larry Wayne Fiedler Sr. of Raywood; and sister, Janice Sellers of Berwick LA. Grandchildren:30 and great grandchildren:2 and a host of loving friends.



A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday October, 31, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at The Lighthouse Church of Moss Hill, with Pastor Michael Allen Owens officiating. Interment will follow at Whittington Cemetery in Devers.



There will be a gathering of family and friends on Friday October,30, 2020, at The Lighthouse Church of Moss Hill, from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M.



Honoring Duncan Welder Fiedler Jr. as pallbearers will be Ike Fiedler, Travis Fiedler, Larry Fiedler Jr. Justin Young, James Allen Clark, Trent Evans Sr. Honorary pallbearers are, Larry Fiedler Sr. Trent Evans Jr. Rhett Clark. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Duncan Welder Fiedler, Jr. please visit our Tribute Store.

