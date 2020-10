The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 28, 2020:

Allard, John Francis Jr. – Driving While License Invalid

Cooper, Marianne – Public Intoxication

Ledezma, Pedro Atilanzo – Driving While Intoxicated

Lorenzo, Ruben – Public Intoxication

Manuel, Edna Juanita – Driving While Intoxicated

Presnull, Terry Wayne – Criminal Trespass of a Habitation

Roper, Travis Lee – Accident Involving Damage to a Vehicle, Duty on Striking Fixture

