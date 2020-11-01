Elizabeth J. Burton, age 68 of Shepherd, Texas passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. She was born March 9, 1952 in Livingston, Texas to parents Robert Edward Everett and Dorothy Jean Jordan who preceded her in death along with her husband, Edward Glenn Burton.

Survivors include her daughters, Susan Elledge and Ronda Burton; son, Erik Burton and wife Melissa Burton; sisters, Charlene Everitt and Alicia Johnson; brothers, Howard Salge, James Everett and Thomas Everett; grandchildren, Christopher Baker, Shawn Loxterman, Ethan Burton, Hayden Burton, Kolton Burton, Kaleigh Burton, Payton “Bo” Burton, Sarah Williford, Lucas George and Zachary George; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at First Assembly of God Church, Shepherd, Texas.

