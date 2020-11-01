Jimmy Lee Montgomery of Dayton passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at home. He was born October 5, 1947 in Many, Louisiana to parents Othel Lee Montgomery and Dorothy Lee Norsworthy Montgomery.

Jimmy lived 73 years and 25 days. He tried to live every one of them. He had been a resident of Dayton since 2005 and was previously of Baytown. Through the years he had worked off shore and as a security guard.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Willie, Douglas, Jessie “Pete”; his sister Peggy and her son Jason. Jimmy is survived by his sister, Linda Vae Johnson and husband Lee of Dayton.; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside service for Jimmy will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 2, 2020 at Cedar Bayou Masonic Cemetery in Baytown, Texas with Rev. Lee Johnson officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

For those who desire memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 106 South Cleveland, Dayton, Texas 77535.

