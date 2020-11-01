Ricky Ken Harvey, 63, of Sour Lake, Texas passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at John Sealey UTMB Hospital in Galveston, Texas. Mr. Harvey was born on October 11, 1957, to the late Gordon Harvey and Maxine Marshall in Beaumont, Texas. Mr. Harvey was a loving, caring man. He was big on loving his family. He would especially boast about his brother, Gordon Chris, and sister, Eva Vanessa. Mr. Harvey never met a stranger and when introduced, folks knew him as “Hollywood”. He was a jokester with an outgoing personality. He loved being outdoors and loved animals. He loved the game of football and he would always cheer for the winning team. Per his brother, Chris, we used to play hide n seek together…we shot marbles with each other…we played Cops n Robbers n Cowboys n Indians. We used to walk to school together. We hunted n fished together. We got in trouble together, cried n laughed together. We have prayed together. We have been through the ups n downs of this life together. But, now there will just be a memory n a love in my heart that will never fade away. I lost my baby brother yesterday Mr. Ricky Ken Harvey. Oh, how I will miss him…I can honestly say that I have never loved anyone other than my God more than this man! Cherish your loved ones n pray daily for them for We know not when our time on this Earth shall end!

He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.



Mr. Harvey is preceded in death by his parents.



Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of five years, Dana Patrice Harvey of Sour Lake, Texas; sons, Brandon Kerr of Sour Lake, Texas, Brittian Kerr of Sour Lake, Texas, Brock Kerr of Sour Lake, Texas; daughter, Summer Harvey of China, Texas; brother Gordon Chris Harvey of Lufkin, Texas; sister, Eva Vanessa Harvey of Mississippi, eight grandchildren, many loving relatives and a host of friends.



A graveside service will be held Monday, November 2, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Rosedale Cemetery in Sour Lake, Texas with Reverend Hector Marchado officiating.



Honoring Mr. Harvey as pallbearers are Chris Harvey, Hillary Deshotel, Bubba Barnes, Brandon Kerr, Brock Kerr, Brittian Kerr “John Michael”, and Mike Jackson. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ricky Ken Harvey please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

