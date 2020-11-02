Naskila Gaming closing for two weeks due to COVID

Naskila Gaming, the electronic bingo facility operated by the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas, will temporarily close on Monday, Nov. 2, for two weeks out of an abundance of caution in order to further protect the health of tribal citizens, Naskila team members and the loyal patrons who visit the facility.

“Given the increase in COVID-19 cases in Texas and our surrounding counties, we want to make sure we do all we can to protect our guests and employees,” said Cecilia Flores, chairwoman of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas. “We will continue to support our employees, just as we did when we closed earlier this year. Our Tribal Council feels very strongly that protecting the health of the community is our top priority.”

Naskila, the second-largest employer in Polk County, will continue to pay salaries and benefits for employees while the facility is temporarily closed, just as it did while closed for several months earlier this year.

After the previous closures this year, Naskila has been open since Sept. 10 with mask requirements, social distancing and other safety measures in place. While the Tribe is confident in its current safety protocols, rising numbers in surrounding counties and in Texas led to this precaution.

“We know that Naskila is a driver of economic activity in the East Texas region. A two-week shutdown with pay and benefits for our team members balances our region’s economic needs with protecting the public health,” Flores said. “Protecting health and safety are most important right now as we see this increase in cases. Just like other businesses and schools, we want to do our part to help keep this community safe and not add to the strain our local hospitals are currently experiencing.”

Some 700 jobs are directly or indirectly connected to Naskila.

The reopening date is set for Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

