Dayton enhances 911 services, emergency notifications with Smart911

Public safety officials in Dayton announced today that Smart911 is now available to all individuals. Smart911 is a free service that allows individuals and families to sign up online to provide key information to 9-1-1 call takers during an emergency.

Smart911 is part of a new service the City created to enhance interaction and improve the amount of communication with our citizens. This new program is called, “Dayton READY.” In addition to Smart911, this service provides real-time information, emergency alerts, local notifications about community events and happenings, weather alerts, anonymous tipping (for criminal activity), and allows for more information to be available for first responders in the event of an emergency.

The name “Dayton READY” was selected to describe what this service does for first responders and our citizens. This service helps the citizen be ready to prepare or to react to a significant weather event, an emergency situation, a local event, the COVID-19 pandemic, or something as simple as a road closure. This service is available to our citizens at no cost and the citizen has control over what information is shared with first responders and which notifications they receive.

“Smart911 saves critical time in an emergency and has proven to save lives nationwide,” said Deputy City Manager and Police Chief Robert Vine, “The additional information provided in a Smart911 Safety Profile enables us to know exactly where we are going and who we are looking for in a house fire or at the scene of a vehicle accident, those details can help us respond faster and more efficiently.”

Smart911 allows individuals to create a Safety Profile for their household at http://www.smart911.com or on the Smart911 App that includes any information they want 9-1-1 and response teams to have in the event of an emergency. When a citizen makes an emergency call, their Safety Profile is automatically displayed to the 9-1-1 call taker, allowing them to send the right response teams to the right location with the right information.

The Smart911 app provides greater access to the lifesaving benefits of Smart911 and targeted location-based alerts to all individuals. The Smart911 App is available on the Apple Store or Google Play.

“Individuals that create a Safety Profile will be better prepared in all towns and counties across the country that support Smart911,” said Vine “The Safety Profile travels with you and the additional information provided allows us to send the right response teams faster.”

With Smart911, individuals can link both homes and work addresses to mobile phones, which can be passed on to responders in the field for a more detailed, rapid response. Additional information including pets in the home, vehicle details in the event of an accident, and even emergency contacts can all be included in a Safety Profile. All information is optional, and the citizen has the ability to choose what

details they would like to include.

“The benefits of this information on a 9-1-1 call from a cell phone are immeasurable,” said Vine. “Mobile phones do not provide an address to the 9-1-1 call taker. These emergency situations are often the worse of a person’s life, and the Safety Profile can speak for you when you might be unable.”

Smart911 is currently available in 40 states and more than 1,500 municipalities across the country and has been credited with positively impacting emergency outcomes including a missing child in which the girl’s photo and physical description were immediately available to 9-1-1 and responders, as well as a heart attack victim where an address and medical notes allowed responders to be dispatched to his

location quickly.

Individuals are encouraged to create their Safety Profile with Smart911 today to have their information immediately available to 9-1-1 and to receive emergency notifications. Smart911 is private and secure, is only used for emergency responses, and only made available to the 9-1-1 system in the event of an emergency call.

