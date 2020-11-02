Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 31, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 31, 2020:

Ardoin, Chance Dale – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No Driver’s License When Unlicensed

Ebarb, Ryan Kyle – Public Intoxication

Flores, Baldemar Eulojio – Hold for Harris County-Burglary of a Habitation and Hold for Harris County-Fleeing and Attempting to Elude Capture

Herren, Toby Ray – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Hold for San Jacinto County-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Hold for San Jacinto County-Interfering with Emergency

Keasling, Austin Dale – Stalking and Criminal Trespass of a Habitation

Roberts, Dusty Michele – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Standard, Shawn Aaron – Evading Arrest or Detention and Theft of Property

