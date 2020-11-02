James Lee Freeman, 71, of Thicket, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Bright Point Rivershire Nursing Home in Conroe.James was born on September 19, 1949, in Fred, TX to the late Elmer Freeman and Francis Odom. A long time resident of Thicket, James was a Rig Runner for Big 6 Drilling of Houston. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



James is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Faye Freeman; his parents, daughter, Shannon Renee Freeman, sisters, Tottie Perkins, Marie Wells, and Louise Messer.



Those left to cherish his memory are sons, Benjamin Whittington and wife Lydia of Batson; Charles Lee Whittington and wife Jamie of Texas City. Brothers, William Arthur Freeman of Hardin; JB Freeman and wife Charlotte of Shepherd. Sisters, Alice May Myrick of Vidor; Annette Freeman of Rye; Betty Jean Gorden of Hardin; Verline Freeman of Hardin; Melinda Freeman of Shepherd. Grandchildren: 7 and great grandchildren 6.



A service of remembrance will be held on Wednesday, November, 4, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at Faith & Family Chapel with Reverend Nathan Hendrix officiating. Interment will follow at Guedry cemetery in Batson.



There will be a gathering of family and friends on Tuesday, November, 3, 2020, starting at 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Chapel.



Honoring James as pallbearers are Ronnie Lee Ferguson, Ronald Evans, Elizabeth Ferguson, Joshua Leleaux, Willie Lee Gorden, Jay Kilgore. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James Lee Freeman please visit our Tribute Store.

