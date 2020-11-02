LCSO nabs ‘missing’ sex offender for failing to register in Texas

A 60-year-old former Florida man who was deemed a registered sex offender and is required to register his address for life was arrested on Friday by Liberty County Sheriff’s Investigator Zack Harkness at a home on CR 341 in the Bella Vista Subdivision off of Plum Grove Road south of Cleveland.

According to a statement from Sheriff Bobby Rader, Enrique Jose Ramos-Torres reportedly absconded from the State of Florida nine years ago and failed to register as a sex offender upon his arrival in Texas.

Investigator Zack Harkness leads Enrique Ramos-Torres to an awaiting patrol car to transport him to jail. Ramos-Torres is a registered sex offender out of Florida and has lived in Texas for nine years without registering. He also was listed as a missing person in Florida, authorities say.

Harkness obtained a felony arrest warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. There also is a felony warrant from the State of Florida for his arrest for failing to register.

In addition to being a sex offender, Ramos was also listed as a missing person from the State of Florida. Reports were that he had been kidnapped from the Miami, Fla., area in 2011. While in Texas, Ramos reportedly has been using an alias in order to conceal his true identity.

“With the help of another Liberty County department, Investigator Harkness was able to locate and positively identify Ramos. A request for assistance from Cleveland ISD Police Department and the East Montgomery County Strategic Response Team was made,” the sheriff’s statement continues.

Ramos was arrested without incident and transported to the Liberty County Jail. His bond is set at $50,000.

Authorities apprehend Enrique Jose Ramos-Torres at a home on CR 341 in the Bella Vista Subdivision off of Plum Grove Road south of Cleveland.

