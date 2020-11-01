Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 30, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 30, 2020:

  • Bickford, Timothy Wayne Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
  • Davis-Vaughn, Quarmayne Dontrey – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Theft of Firearm
  • Garcia, Michael James – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Displaying Expired License Plates/Registration and Speed 10 percent or more above posted speed
  • Holland, Michael Amos – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Delivery of Marijuana
  • Lake, Leeanna Dee – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Jefferson County-Theft
  • Najera, Victoria Kay – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Ramos-Torres, Enrique Jose – Failure to Comply With Registration
  • Simmons, Lakenya Rene – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Sims, Danny Ray – Driving While License Suspended

Note: As of 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, some mugshots were not posted by the county jail.

