Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 30, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 30, 2020:
- Bickford, Timothy Wayne Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
- Davis-Vaughn, Quarmayne Dontrey – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Theft of Firearm
- Garcia, Michael James – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Displaying Expired License Plates/Registration and Speed 10 percent or more above posted speed
- Holland, Michael Amos – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Delivery of Marijuana
- Lake, Leeanna Dee – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Jefferson County-Theft
- Najera, Victoria Kay – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Ramos-Torres, Enrique Jose – Failure to Comply With Registration
- Simmons, Lakenya Rene – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Sims, Danny Ray – Driving While License Suspended
Note: As of 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, some mugshots were not posted by the county jail.