Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 29, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 29, 2020:
- Allen, Misty Dian – Driving While Intoxicated With a Child
- Amaya-Bernal, Elisa – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Clemons, Brandy Monique – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed
- Honey, Arnold – Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Jones, Corey Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
- Jones, Melvin Eugene – Amended Order
- Moss, Stephanie Jaye – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Speeding, Registration Expired, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Violation of Promise to Appear
- Snow, Gaila Sue – Silent Abusive 911 Calls
- Spencer, Natasha Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance