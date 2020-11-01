Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 29, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 29, 2020:

  • Allen, Misty Dian – Driving While Intoxicated With a Child
  • Amaya-Bernal, Elisa – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Clemons, Brandy Monique – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed
  • Honey, Arnold – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Jones, Corey Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Jones, Melvin Eugene – Amended Order
  • Moss, Stephanie Jaye – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Speeding, Registration Expired, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Violation of Promise to Appear
  • Snow, Gaila Sue – Silent Abusive 911 Calls
  • Spencer, Natasha Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance
