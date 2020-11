Election results 2020

With all voting centers, early voting and absentee voting tallied, these are the following results for Liberty County:

Presidential

R – Donald Trump – 19,555 early and 3,733 election day

D – Joseph Biden – 4,644 early and 1,135 election day

L- Jo Jorgensen – 150 early and 68 election day

G – Howie Hawkins – 21 early and 8 election day

United States Senator

R – John Cornyn – 19,165 early voting and 3,566 election day

D – Mary Hegar – 4,520 early voting and 1,135 election day

L – Kerry Douglas – 351 early voting and 126 election day

G – David B. Collins – 93 early voting and 34 election day

U.S. Rep, District 36

R – Brian Babin – 19,489 early voting and 3,626 election day

D – Rashad Lewis – 4,188 early voting and 1,035 election day

L – Chad Abbey – 315 early voting and 135 election day

G – Hal J. Ridley – 83 early voting and 34 election day

Railroad Commissioner

R – James “Jim” Wright – 18,958 early voting and 3,579 election day

D – Chrysta Castaneda – 4,487 early voting and 1,069 election day

L – Matt Sterett – 383 early voting and 123 election day

G – Katija “Kat” Gruene – 118 early voting and 41 election day

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

R – Nathan Hecht – 18,983 early voting and 3,519 election day

D – Amy Clark Meachum – 4,560 early voting and 1,118 election day

Mark Ash – 383 early voting and 165 election day

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6

R – Jane Bland – 19,355 early voting and 3,647 election day

D – Kathy Cheng – 4,443 early voting and 1,113 election day

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

R – Jeff Boyd – 18,915 early voting and 3,520 election day

D – Staci Williams – 4,505 early voting and 1,104 election day

L – William Bryan Strange III – 372 early voting and 147 election day

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

R – Brett Busby – 19,079 early voting and 3,562 election day

D – Gisela D. Triana – 4,353 early voting and 1,059 election day

L – Tom Oxford – 421 early voting and 156 election day

Judge, Criminal Appeals Place 3

R – Bert Richardson – 19,192 early voting and 3,607 election day

D – Elizabeth Davis Frizell – 4,589 early voting and 1,148 election day

Judge, Criminal Appeals Place 4

R – Kevin Patrick Yeary – 19,192 early voting and 3,615 election day

D – Tina Clinton – 4,514 early voting and 1,129 election day

Judge, Criminal Appeals Place 9

R – David Newell – 19,257 early voting and 3,627 election day

D – Brandon Birmingham – 4,482 early voting and 1,120 election day

State Rep, District 18

R – Ernest Bailes – 20,318 early voting and 4,021 election day

Chief Justice, 9th Court of Appeals

R – Scott Golemon – 18,822 early voting and 3,736 election day

County Commissioner, Pct. 3

R – David Whitmire – 3,563 early voting and 711 election day

D – Barbara McIntyre – 1,402 early voting and 451 election day

Constable, Pct. 1

R – Tammy Bishop – 2,271 early voting and 405 election day

D – Martin Trahan – 976 early voting and 246 election day

City Council Position 2, Ames

Cornelius Gilmore – 155 early voting and 64 election day

Errol Mallett Andress – 105 early voting and 45 election day

City Council Position 4, Ames

Eddie White – 100 early voting and 30 election day

Barbara Domain – 168 early voting and 83 election day

Council Positions, City of Liberty

David Arnold – 1,281 early voting and 137 election day

Neal Thornton – 672 early voting and 80 election day

Ed Seymour – 607 early voting and 53 election day

J. L. Chipper Smith – 1,008 early voting and 132 election day

Liberty ISD Trustee Position 1

Lloyd Griffith – 1,708 early voting and 318 election day

Bruce George – 761 early voting and 185 election day

Liberty ISD Trustee Position 5

De-Ann Berry – 2,223 early voting and 435 election day

City of Dayton, Council Position 1

Donald Wayne McDaniel – 1,142 early voting and 157 election day

Wendell Null – 865 early voting and 63 election day

City of Dayton, Council Position 2

Sherial Lawson – 1,741 early voting and 189 election day

City of Dayton, Council Position 1

John Headrick – 1,427 early voting and 162 election day

Alvin Burress – 690 early voting and 68 election day

City of Hardin, Council Position 2

Dustin Vollert – 110 early voting and 13 election day

Anthony Landry – 80 early voting and 11 election day

Julie Terry – 96 early voting and 10 election day

City of Hardin, Council Position 3

Tommy Small – 138 early voting and 12 election day

Krystal Mobley – 66 early voting and 9 election day

Rachel Smart – 82 early voting and 13 election day

City of Daisetta, Mayor

Eric Thaxton – 118 early voting and 46 election day

Renee McGee – 5 early voting and 4 election day

Kelly Taylor – 108 early voting and 108 election day

City of Daisetta, Position 1

Jimmy May – 61 early voting and 27 election day

Cindy Burchfield – 154 early voting and 123 election day

City of Daisetta, Position 3

Benny Ray Carroll – 65 early voting and 47 election day

Don Neyland – 123 early voting and 67 election day

Raymond F. Williams – 21 early voting and 27 election day

City of Daisetta, Position 5

Quinn Godwin – 74 early voting and 41 election day

Mike Parrish – 152 early voting and 111 election day

City of Daisetta, Position 2, one-year unexpired term

Emily Berryhill Shields – 123 early voting and 63 election day

Lori Tidwell – 104 early voting and 79 election day

City of Daisetta Bond Question

For – 138 early and 62 election day

Against – 94 early voting and 96 election day

City of Cleveland, Position 3

James Franklin – 611 early voting and 125 election day

Fred Terrell – 567 early voting and 128 election day

City of Cleveland, Position 4

Mike Penry – 658 early voting and 96 election day

Delores Terry – 659 early voting and 193 election day

City of Cleveland, Position 5

Danny Lee – 1,084 early voting and 238 election day

Cleveland ISD Trustee 6

Aaron Montesnieto – 2,289 early voting and 607 election day

Cleveland ISD Trustee 7

Marvin “Coach” Searles, Sr. – 1,916 early voting and 563 election day

Ronnie Lewis – 1,080 early voting and 195 election day

Plum Grove City Council, Position 2

Rhonda Willis – 58 early voting and 34 election day

Carly Sagar – 90 early voting and 25 election day

Tarkington ISD, Position 4

Kevin Johnson – 1,622 early voting and 359 election day

Dwayne Stovall – 1,688 early voting and 355 election day

Tarkington ISD, Position 5

Pete Vandver – 2,853 early voting and 620 election day

Tarkington ISD, Position 6

Cory Anderson – 1,876 early voting and 444 election day

Marcus Wayne King – 1,288 early voting and 254 election day

Tarkington ISD, Position 7

Lane Gulledge – 2,241 early voting and 472 election day

Nick Morrison – 1,009 early voting and 229 election day

Raywood Drainage District #2, Position 2

James Parker – 55 early voting and 24 election day

Michael Harris – 46 early voting and 18 election day

Tony Scott – 104 early voting and 38 election day

Eugene Thibodeaux Jr. – 103 early voting and 52 election day

Hec Etheridge – 65 early voting and 20 election day

James Elkins – 46 early voting and 9 election day

Gilbert Trahan Jr. – 97 early voting and 37 election day

Earl J. Lavine – 51 early voting and 23 election day

Arthur “Spuddy” Baines Jr. – 89 early voting and 56 election day

Other races, including the propositions for the City of Liberty, will be added as time warrants.

