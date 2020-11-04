Katherine “Sissie” Lynn Dodge, age 56 of Shepherd, Texas passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was born March 28, 1964 in Liberty, Texas to parents Roland and Lawon Sullivan Johnson. She is preceded in death by her father, Roland Johnson; grandparents, R.B. and Lillian Sullivan; brothers, Micheal Johnson and Glenn Johnson; and son, John Wayne Dodge.

Survivors include her husband of 35 years, John Allen Dodge; mother, Lawon Sullivan Johnson; sons, David Jones, Robert Dodge and Stephanie, Aaron Dodge and Brittney; daughter, Jenifer Jones; daughter-in-law, Kallina Dodge; grandchildren, Micheal Dodge, Amanda Dodge, Matthew Dodge, Waylon Dodge, Blake Jones, Kolten Jones, Ryan Dodge and Ethan Dodge; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

