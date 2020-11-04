Herman Dee Tidwell, 84, of Baytown, Texas, passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Anna Mae (Maddie Mae) Murphy and Mr. William Tidwell.

Herman proudly served in the United States Army from October 7, 1955, to September 20, 1957, when he was honorably discharged. He married Martha Dodson in 1963, and they had three children.

Herman is survived by Cindy Malkowsky and husband James of Highlands, Texas, Duane Tidwell and wife Amy of Ohio, and Jill Burton of Baytown, Texas; five grandchildren Ashley Valdez and husband Joe, Brooke Broadway and husband Cory, Maddison Burton, Shaun Ruby, and wife Alexa and Tim Ruby; four great-grandchildren Olivia Valdez, Joaquin Valdez, Wren Ruby, and Ava Ruby. He was preceded in death by his sister; three brothers; and special companion Carmen Vail.

Herman worked for many years at Brown and Root. Later in life, he worked for security truck services. His interests included playing bingo, going to the casino, and traveling with his family.

A memorial service in Herman’s honor will be held at 10 AM, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in the chapel at Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas with Less Fenter officiating.

In respecting Herman’s wishes, a private service will be held in Telluride, Colorado at a later date.

