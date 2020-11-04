Catherine Louise Adams 57, of Houston passed away on Saturday, October, 31, 2020, at Houston Methodist Hospital of Sugar Land. Ms. Adams was born February 5, 1963 in Houston, TX. Those left cherish her memory is her son, Landon Adams, sister, Cindy Augeri and husband, Jim, of Batson, TX, nieces; Jennifer Stinson of Batson, Johnnie Louise Aragon of Batson, TX, Jamie Lee Doiron and husband, Hunter of Batson, TX, and Jesse Lynn Peppas of Batson, TX. Great Nephews; Brendan Stinson of Montgomery, TX, Weston Buff of Batson, TX, Michael Bordes of Batson, TX, Gabriel Doiron of Batson, TX, Camden Aragon of Batson, TX, Brentley Thompson of Batson, TX, and Hayes Salvatore Peppas of Batson, TX. Great Nieces; Kayden Aragon of Batson, TX, and Saphira Doiron of Batson, TX, also by many loving relatives and a host of friends.

Cremation under the care of Faith and Family Funeral Services. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Catherine Louise Adams, please visit our Tribute Store.

