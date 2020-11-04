Jacquelin Susette Clark, 75, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was born on Sunday, July 22, 1945 in Greensboro, North Carolina to John and Lucille Bartel, both of whom have preceded her in death. Jacquelin was also preceded in death by her, sister, Bonnie Bartel. Left to cherish her memory is her loving children, Antoinette Ellis, Fred Preston, Jr. and wife Josefina, and Michael Alan Braeback; grandchildren, Patricia, Michelle and Jacquelin Preston, Amanda Braeback and Melisa Ellis, Tabitha Faye Hill; great-grandchild; Anthony Faye Hill; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Services are pending at this time.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

