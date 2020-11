The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 2, 2020:

Bankhead, Zyron Lavell – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Chappell, Stephanie Anne – Criminal Mischief

Egner, Karl Edward – Driving While Intoxicated

Espinoza, Arturo Chavez – Revocation of Probation-Driving While Intoxicated

Evans, Bradley Dewayne – Disorderly Conduct

Frieden, Michael Keith – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Manuel, Marsha Elisabeth – Possession of a Controlled Substance

