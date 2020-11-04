Tickets being sold for Ducks Unlimited gun giveaway

Buy a $50 calendar and get a chance to win more than $275,000 in prizes in the Texas Ducks Unlimited Gun Giveaway. The calendars are being sold at First Liberty National Bank, 109 E. US 90, Dayton, through Jan. 26, 2021. A total of two ATVs and 522 guns will be given away.

There will be one gun given away every day of the year and every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, two names will be drawn with two prizes given away.

Some of the guns being given out as prizes are Remington Versa Max Waterfowl 12-gauge automatic, Benelli Montefeltro Sporting 12-gauge automatic, Beretta A400 Xtreme Plus 12-gauge automatic, Weatherby 191 Waterfowl Camo 12-gauge automatic, Browning A5 Wicked Wing Camo 12-gauge automatic, Ruger AR 556 Tactical 5.56-mm automatic rifle and Kimber Custom Crimson Carry II .45-caliber automatic pistol.

You must be 21 or older to purchase one of the Texas Ducks Unlimited Gun Giveaway Calendars or to win a prize. The calendars will be limited to the first 12,500 sold. Each entry constitutes a chance to win the drawing.

All winners will be posted on the official Texas Ducks Unlimited website, https://www.ducks.org/texas. Winners will be notified following the posting with instructions to claim their prize at https://www.iwonagun.com.

All local, state and federal firearms regulations must be met before a winner can receive a firearm. If the winner is unable to pass the BATFE background check, they will forfeit their prize to Texas Ducks Unlimited.

Texas Ducks Unlimited is a 501(c)3 charity and your contribution may be deductible for income tax purposes.

Calendar sales end on Dec. 8 with the first drawing beginning on Dec. 22.

For more information on Texas Ducks Unlimited, go online to http://www.ducks.org/Texas.

