Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 1, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 1, 2020:

Antonio, Juan Manuel – Public Intoxication

Barton, Nathaniel – Hold for Chambers County-Theft of Firearm From Vehicle

Espinoza, Manuel Guerrero – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Homann, Lori Ann – Public Intoxication

King, Alysa – Hold for Polk County

Malone, Jeremy Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Rose, Careen Sherouse Jr. – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Squier, Kimberly Michelle – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information

Suire, Joshua Anthony – Possession of Marijuana

