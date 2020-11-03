Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 1, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 1, 2020:
- Antonio, Juan Manuel – Public Intoxication
- Barton, Nathaniel – Hold for Chambers County-Theft of Firearm From Vehicle
- Espinoza, Manuel Guerrero – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Homann, Lori Ann – Public Intoxication
- King, Alysa – Hold for Polk County
- Malone, Jeremy Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Rose, Careen Sherouse Jr. – Violation of Bond/Protective Order
- Squier, Kimberly Michelle – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
- Suire, Joshua Anthony – Possession of Marijuana