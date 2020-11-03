Russell Dwayne Cunningham Sr., 63, of Kingwood, Texas passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was born on Monday, November 26, 1956 in Borger, Texas to Delvan Ray Cunningham and Edna Stevens Cunningham, both of whom have preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Norma Cunningham; children, Russell Dwayne Cunningham, Jr. and wife Kristina, Shain Mitchell Hall and wife Jennifer, Leslie Shana Bradley,Cameron Caldwell Cunningham; brother, Delvan Ray Cunningham, II. and wife Nancy; sisters, Theresa Maurice Cervantes and husband Ruben, Jimmie Lou Springfield; grandchildren, Audrey Hall, Kael Cunningham, Sophie Martin, Daisy Cunningham, Maxwell Hall; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Russell will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday November 14, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. A Memorial Service for Russell will be held at Neal Funeral Home on November 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM .

The family is open to receive flowers or donations to help cover the cost of funeral services.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

