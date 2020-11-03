Wendy Arlene Welch Fields, 43, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was born on April 6, 1977, in Pasadena, Texas to Harvey Welch Sr., and Linda Merl Curry Welch. Wendy was a member of Kenefick Southern Baptist Church and was a volunteer for putting together a cookbook for one of their fundraisers. She was a devoted believer and strong in her bible studying. Her family and her church family were very important to her. Wendy loved the color Blue. Sunflowers were her favorite flower and she enjoyed the beauty of nature. She had fun working on puzzles. Wendy was a loving wife, mother, *GRANDMOTHER* (she loved all the little babies.), sister, and friend that will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey Sr. and Linda Welch.

Wendy is survived by husband, Dave Fields; son, Josh Fields; daughter, Elizabeth Fields; sister, Becky Bray; brother, Nick Welch and wife Belinda; and a host of extended family and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Palms Memorial Park Cemetery, Dayton, Texas. Interment to follow.

