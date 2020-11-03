Wanda Lee Peveto Whittington, 92 of Devers, Texas passed away on Sunday morning, November 1, 2020 in Liberty, Texas. She was born on May 13, 1928 to parents Wylie Peveto and Edna Maye Crain Peveto.

Wanda was born in Mauriceville, Texas. During the oil boom she and her parents and siblings moved around Southeast Texas while her father worked in the oil fields. They eventually moved to Nome, Texas where she attended school and graduated from Sour Lake High School where she played on the basketball team. She always enjoyed the outdoors and all sports.

Wanda married L.P. Whittington in 1946 and moved to Devers and remained living there for many years. She and L.P. bought property at a young age and began running cattle and building their ranch. Wanda loved the ranch life and being with L.P. doing all the outdoor activities that come with ranching and eventually developed a love for deer hunting. She and L.P. spent many hours hunting on their ranch. She was also a very active woman in her community and church. She did volunteer work for many years for the Liberty County American Cancer Society, Liberty County Farm Bureau, Texas Life Member of P.T.A., and worked tirelessly in her church and community. She was known in the community as a great cook. All her family as well as many friends experienced her exceptional “Sunday Dinners.” Wanda enjoyed entertaining and opened their home for many family functions as well as celebrations of any kind.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; husband of sixty-five years L.P. Whittington; sister Imogene Denby; and great-grandchild Callie Pennington. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughters Edwina Land and husband Charles, Melina Pennington and husband Tommy; grandchildren Amy Brukbauer and husband Pete, Regina Snell and husband Randy, Chuck Land and wife Robin, Sherry Paschal and husband Bubba, Jesse Pennington and wife Tiffany, Jake Pennington and wife Amber; great-grandchildren Kate, Paige, Jack, Reagan and husband Bryant, Ryan, Kylee, Cade, Cane, Jake, Zane, Macy and Baylor; sisters Faye Paules and Gertrude Whittington; brother-in-law Horace Whittington and wife Iris. In addition, she leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends.

The family would like to extend special thanks to caregivers that helped in her home: Mandy, Kathie Jo, Marilyn, Rebekah, Leatrice, Joy and all the caregivers at Magnolia Healthcare in Liberty.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10-11 am on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Devers. Funeral services will begin at 11 am at the church. Burial and committal will immediately follow at the Whittington Cemetery in Devers with Pastor Jerry Ben officiating. Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Wanda’s grandsons: Pete Brukbauer, Randy Snell, Chuck Land, Bubba Paschal, Jesse Pennington and Jake Pennington.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Wanda’s memory to: First Baptist Church Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 348 Devers, Texas 77538

