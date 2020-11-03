Vote! Polls are open across Liberty County until 7 p.m. Tuesday

It’s Election Day in the United States. All the months of campaigning are coming to an end. Polls are open today until 7 p.m. and there are 20 voting centers scattered across Liberty County where people can cast their ballot. A reminder: If you are a resident of Liberty County, you do not have to vote in your precinct; you may vote at any of the following locations:

The Lighthouse Church, 17283 State Highway 146 North, Moss Hill

Hardin City Hall, 142 CR 2010, Hardin

Devers ISD, 201 S. Chism St., Devers

Jack Hartel Building, 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty

Calvary Baptist Church, 15 CR 129, Liberty

Cleveland Civic Center, 210 Peach Ave., Cleveland

Oak Shade Baptist Church, 1807 CR 2212, Tarkington

Hi-Way Tabernacle Church, 108 CR 2250, Tarkington

Dayton ISD Administration Building, 100 Cherry Creek Rd., Dayton

Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3730 FM 160 N, Raywood

Hull-Daisetta ISD, 117 N. Main (FM 770), Daisetta

St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 744 CR 622, Dayton

Romayor Baptist Church, 307 FM 2610, Romayor

Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, 101 Donatto, Ames

Douglas School Gym, 900 Samuel Wiley Dr., Cleveland

Kenefick Southern Baptist Church, 3536 FM 1008, Kenefick

Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton

Santa Fe Administration Building, 1680 CR 3549, Cleveland

South Liberty County VFD, 8704 FM 1409, Dayton

St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church, 60 FM 1010, Cleveland

Liberty County Elections Administrator Klint Bush said that as of 9:30 a.m., there were no lines reported at any of the voting centers.

Roughly 1,000 people have voted as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. Added to the number of early votes, 22,760, the number of people who have voted so far in Liberty County is around 23,760, more than 50 percent of the total number of registered voters in Liberty County – 46,247.

While that is a high number, that still means that 50 percent of the registered voters in Liberty County have not cast their ballots.

“My goal is for turnout to reach 60 percent,” said Bush. “This is a huge election.”

When will results be tallied?

After polls close on Tuesday, precinct workers at each of the 20 locations must pack up the voting equipment and make the trek to the Liberty County Courthouse to turn over the equipment to election administration staff. For some locations, this is a short trip but for others in the far northern areas of the county, the drive-time can easily be 45 minutes to an hour.

Once a voting center box arrives, the information will be uploaded to a central count computer and tallied. While information regarding early voting is already in the system, those results are not available until after polls close. Bush said that early voting results should be available around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Early voting generally “tells the tale,” meaning that early voting is usually a good indication of election day voting.

Results from Election Day voting will be available as the voting center results are tallied and added to the total. However, there is no way to estimate a time for these results to be made public since there are factors that could come into play, such as a heavy volume of voters arriving at the voting centers just before polls close at 7 p.m. Every voter who is standing in line at 7 p.m. must be given an opportunity to vote.

