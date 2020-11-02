You grow, girls! Dayton Garden Club lays seeds for next spring’s wildflowers

Dayton Garden Club members are sowing seeds for the future. On Monday evening, Club members gathered to sow wildflower seeds at the gateway markers on the east side of the city on US 90. Next spring, if all goes well, the patch around the gateway markers will be covered with a mixture of Texas wildflowers.

The seeds include Bluebonnets, Indian Blankets, Purple Coneflowers, Phlox, Lemon Mint, Texas Paintbrush, Mexican Hat, Scarlet Sage and Black-Eyed Susans among others. Members paid $160 for the seeds while volunteers helped with tilling and watering the soil.

Garden Club President Kelsey Conner said the wildflower project is the first of many projects being planned by club members. They also recently sold 100 fresh Christmas wreaths and 60 door swags that will be delivered in time for the holidays.

“We are a bunch of mothers and young ladies who live in 77535. We thought what better way to beautify our town than to form a garden club,” said Conner, adding that the previous garden club disbanded a couple of years ago.

Conner said club members are hoping to partner with residents in the Dayton area to do beautification projects in neighborhoods and they are soliciting recommendations from the community.

“If anyone has a beautification project they would like for the community, we would like to hear from them,” she said. “We want community feedback.”

The Club is also looking at working with local nursing homes to develop small vegetable gardens that would benefit the residents of those homes.

The Dayton Garden Club is a non-profit, 501 c 3 organization. Funds for Club projects come from fundraisers and quarterly dues from each member of $40. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. The meeting time is 7 p.m. Currently, club members are gathering at Texas Kountry Kitchen in Dayton, but Conner said the location is going to change.

Anyone with questions or comments about the club should send an email to daytongardenclub@gmail.com. Conner said the Garden Club is thankful for the help of Brian and Kourtney Wood for tilling the property and Seaberg Farms for watering.

Dustin Janik with Seaburg Farms in Dayton applies water to the newly-planted wildflower beds at the gateway marker on the east side of Dayton along US 90.

Samantha Gutierrez sows wildflower seeds on Monday near the gateway marker on the east side of Dayton along US 90.

