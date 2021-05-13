How’s it growing?: Wildflower project in Dayton flourishing

The old adage that “April showers brings May flowers” holds true. Six months ago, members of the Dayton Garden Club sowed the seeds for a wildflower garden that now is in glorious bloom having received enough rain from recent storms.

Planted on the east side of US 90 near the City of Dayton’s gateway marker, the wildflowers are a collection of Texas natives including Bluebonnets, Indian Blankets, Purple Coneflowers, Phlox, Lemon Mint, Texas Paintbrush, Mexican Hat, Scarlet Sage, Black-Eyed Susans and sunflowers, among others.

On Thursday, eight members of the Dayton Garden Club stopped by the wildflower garden to see how the plants were faring and were delighted to see the garden bursting with color.

Dayton Garden Club members Rachel Sackett and Vanessa Brewer try to identify some of the wildflowers using an app.

Samantha Gutierrez and Vanessa Brewer look for favorite flowers among the wildflower garden they helped plant last fall as members of the Dayton Garden Club.

“The first word I could think of is proud. I’m proud of our club for being so successful in our very first project,” said Club President Kelsey Conner. “Our Vice President Samantha Gutierrez did extensive research on the seeds and planting process that really helped us be so successful in this project. All our ladies are very, very proud of our efforts and proud to be beautifying Dayton one step at a time.”

Conner said the hope is that the wildflower garden will gradually spread to nearby areas as the blooms fade, dry out and drop their seeds to the ground.

“Hopefully the wildflowers do their job and spread in that area,” she said, adding that the Club’s goal is to sow wildflowers along every major highway leading into Dayton.

The Dayton Garden Club is a non-profit, 501 c 3 organization. Funds for Club projects come from fundraisers and quarterly dues from each member of $40. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. Anyone with questions or comments about the club should send an email to daytongardenclub@gmail.com.

Rachel Sackett inspects some of the flowers in the Dayton Garden Club’s wildflower garden near the gateway marker on the east side of Dayton on US 90.

