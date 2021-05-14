Mary Lou Shirley, age 76, of Shepherd, Texas, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021. She was born December 8, 1944 in Fort Worth, Texas to parents Norman Marvin Shirley and Llewelyn Ross who preceded her in death.

Mary Lou’s father’s family settled in San Jacinto county in the 1860’s. Her mother was a graduate of San Jacinto High School in Houston. Mary Lou was an alumnus of the Edna Gladney Home. She spent her younger years with her parents in Aruba and the Netherlands Antilles. She looked forward to her summers in Shepherd until 1962. Mary Lou attended the University of Texas where she graduated from the School of Radiology to become an X-Ray technician.

Mary Lou returned to Shepherd to care for her mother and lived on the family’s farm until her passing. She had worked at Wal-Mart for ten years.

Survivors include her son, Carl Norman Beyer; and significant other, Arthur Thomas.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Big Creek Cemetery, Shepherd, Texas. The family has request that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the charity of your choice.

