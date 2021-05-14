Jarrett “Bubba J.” Dwayne Jones, 37, of Dayton, passed away on May 11, 2021. Jarrett was born June 8, 1983 in Baytown, Texas to parents Carl and Glenda Willis Jones.

Jarrett had been a lifelong resident of Dayton where he attended Dayton schools. He continued his education at Lee College where he received an associate degree in Instrumentation Technology. Jarrett enjoyed hunting, fishing, the lottery, and slot machines. He was truly a people person and loved everyone.

Jarret was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jerry and Judy Jones and Crawford and Edna Willis. He is survived by his parents, Carl and Glenda Jones of Dayton; his children, Khloe Jones, Kanden Jones, Kayler Jones, Kemma Jones and Kashton Jones; his sister, Jennifer Jones and John Guajardo; his big brother, Toby Jones and wife Cristy; nieces and nephews, McKenzie Lujan, Carlie Lujan, Lauren Prudhomme, Kaylie Lujan and Stella Ann Jones; his aunts, Connie and Bo Lehan and Marie and Mitch Hatcher; also lots of cousins, other family members and friends.

