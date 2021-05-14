Gene Edward Ansley, age 83, of Shepherd, Texas, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021. He was born May 12, 1937 in Shelbyville, Texas to parents Bertis Edward and Lillie Mae Ansley who preceded him in death along with his wife, Billie Wyvonne Ansley; brother, Glen Ansley; and sister, Agnes Peavy.

Survivors include his brother, Ray Ansley; daughter, Claudia Jean Oberpriller and husband David; sons, Curtis Wade Ansley and wife Connie, and Kevin Ansley; grandchildren, Matthew, Mark, Crystal, and Justin Oberpriller, Kayla Garza, Zachary Ansley and wife Kaycie, Olivia Taylor and husband Trent, Lauren and Nathaniel Ansley; great-grandchildren, Camila, Miabella, Christopher Camero and Xavier Flamer; along with several other relatives.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 14, 2021 at Farley Chapel Cemetery, Shepherd, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

