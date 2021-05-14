Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 11, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 11, 2021:

Pesnell, Sean Robert – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence, Displaying Expired License Plate, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Failure to Appear

Melendez, Jesus – Driving While License Invalid and Speeding

Briggs, Meagan Alysee – Possession of a Controlled Substance (three counts)

Parker, Michael Travis – Revocation of Probation-Driving While License Invalid

Martinez, Maritza Lara – License Required, No Proof of Insurance and Wrong, Fictitious, Altered or Obscured Insignia

Hubbard, Curtis Lamar – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Gutierrez-Roman, Juan Geronimo – Revocation of Community Supervision-Assault/Family Violence

Davidson, Wesley Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying Handgun

Drebert, Jeannette Lisa – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Rao, Robert Louis Jr. – Violation of Bond or Protective Order and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm Involving Family/Household

Gallardo, Javier – Public Intoxication

Angel, Verduzco-Gomez – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot available)

