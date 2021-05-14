Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 11, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 11, 2021:

  • Pesnell, Sean Robert – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence, Displaying Expired License Plate, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Failure to Appear
  • Melendez, Jesus – Driving While License Invalid and Speeding
  • Briggs, Meagan Alysee – Possession of a Controlled Substance (three counts)
  • Parker, Michael Travis – Revocation of Probation-Driving While License Invalid
  • Martinez, Maritza Lara – License Required, No Proof of Insurance and Wrong, Fictitious, Altered or Obscured Insignia
  • Hubbard, Curtis Lamar – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Gutierrez-Roman, Juan Geronimo – Revocation of Community Supervision-Assault/Family Violence
  • Davidson, Wesley Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying Handgun
  • Drebert, Jeannette Lisa – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Rao, Robert Louis Jr. – Violation of Bond or Protective Order and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm Involving Family/Household
  • Gallardo, Javier – Public Intoxication
  • Angel, Verduzco-Gomez – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot available)
  • Briggs, Meagan Alysee
  • Davidson, Wesley Paul
  • Drebert, Jeannette Lisa
  • Gallardo, Javier
  • Gutierrez-Roman, Juan Geronimo
  • Pesnull, Sean Robert
  • Rao, Robert Louis Jr.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.