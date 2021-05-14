Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 11, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 11, 2021:
- Pesnell, Sean Robert – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence, Displaying Expired License Plate, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Failure to Appear
- Melendez, Jesus – Driving While License Invalid and Speeding
- Briggs, Meagan Alysee – Possession of a Controlled Substance (three counts)
- Parker, Michael Travis – Revocation of Probation-Driving While License Invalid
- Martinez, Maritza Lara – License Required, No Proof of Insurance and Wrong, Fictitious, Altered or Obscured Insignia
- Hubbard, Curtis Lamar – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Gutierrez-Roman, Juan Geronimo – Revocation of Community Supervision-Assault/Family Violence
- Davidson, Wesley Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying Handgun
- Drebert, Jeannette Lisa – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Rao, Robert Louis Jr. – Violation of Bond or Protective Order and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm Involving Family/Household
- Gallardo, Javier – Public Intoxication
- Angel, Verduzco-Gomez – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot available)