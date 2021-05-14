Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 12, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 12, 2021:
- Elliott, Michael Vinson – Hold for Bexar County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Boyles, Jeremy Lyn – Harassment
- Cristino Sanchez, Lorenzo Antonio – Assault on a Public Servant, Escape While Confined, Interfering With Public Duties and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Dickey, Frankie Louis – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Deadly Conduct
- Polvado, Austin Skye – Assault Causing Bodily Injury