Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 12, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 12, 2021:

  • Elliott, Michael Vinson – Hold for Bexar County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Boyles, Jeremy Lyn – Harassment
  • Cristino Sanchez, Lorenzo Antonio – Assault on a Public Servant, Escape While Confined, Interfering With Public Duties and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Dickey, Frankie Louis – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Deadly Conduct
  • Polvado, Austin Skye – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
