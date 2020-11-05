Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 3, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 3, 2020:

Clem, Sandra Lynn – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Cortez, Eric Joseph – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Crisp, Nicole Marie – Parole Violation

Keb, Ricky Dean – Assault

Milazzo, Samuel Joseph III – No Driver’s License

Redmon, Quadrulan Adair – Aggravated Assault

Reynolds, Lindsay Danielle – Revocation of Probation-Theft of Property

Riegert, Nathan Alexander – Criminal Trespass and Public Intoxication

Rodriguez, Esmerelda – Harassment

Wofford, Jesse Daniel – Possession of a Controlled Substance

