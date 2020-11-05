Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 3, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 3, 2020:

  • Clem, Sandra Lynn – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Cortez, Eric Joseph – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Crisp, Nicole Marie – Parole Violation
  • Keb, Ricky Dean – Assault
  • Milazzo, Samuel Joseph III – No Driver’s License
  • Redmon, Quadrulan Adair – Aggravated Assault
  • Reynolds, Lindsay Danielle – Revocation of Probation-Theft of Property
  • Riegert, Nathan Alexander – Criminal Trespass and Public Intoxication
  • Rodriguez, Esmerelda – Harassment
  • Wofford, Jesse Daniel – Possession of a Controlled Substance
