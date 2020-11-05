Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 3, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 3, 2020:
- Clem, Sandra Lynn – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Cortez, Eric Joseph – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Crisp, Nicole Marie – Parole Violation
- Keb, Ricky Dean – Assault
- Milazzo, Samuel Joseph III – No Driver’s License
- Redmon, Quadrulan Adair – Aggravated Assault
- Reynolds, Lindsay Danielle – Revocation of Probation-Theft of Property
- Riegert, Nathan Alexander – Criminal Trespass and Public Intoxication
- Rodriguez, Esmerelda – Harassment
- Wofford, Jesse Daniel – Possession of a Controlled Substance