Bishop makes Liberty County history as first female constable

A little piece of history happened in Liberty County on election night. Tammy Bishop was the first female to ever be elected to a Liberty County Constable’s office. Bishop won the Pct. 1 Constable’s race against her Democratic challenger with approximately 69 percent of the vote.

Tammy Bishop

Constable-elect Bishop is humble in recognizing the Liberty County landmark she has achieved. She said on election night, “Being the first female to be elected as a Liberty County Constable hasn’t set in with me yet. But I didn’t really use that aspect as part of my campaign. I just ran as a law enforcement professional looking to make a difference.”

Bishop said there were just a handful of people during her campaign that noted she would be the first female Liberty County Constable, should she win.

“Whenever I heard it, I didn’t let it be the piece of info I left with the inquiring voter. Letting the voter know about the functions of the Pct. 1 Constable and my plans for the Office were always the priority,” she said

Bishop said she’ll hit the ground running once she is sworn in.

“There’s always work to do when someone new takes office. But Wednesday morning, I was already receiving calls and offers of support from other Liberty County Constables, Justices of the Peace, and the Sheriff.”

Bishop is a former deputy with, and served as a School Resource Officer under Pct. 3 Constable Mark “MadDog” Davison. While the Pct. 1 office is small, with just the Constable and one deputy, Bishop expects to be quite busy.

“I’ve had some good training and experiences with MadDog and his office. I have a great foundation set. I’ll be building upon that foundation. I’m looking forward to serving in the community where I grew up, working for and with citizens of Pct. 1,” she said.

Constable-elect Tammy Bishop will be sworn in as the Liberty County Pct. 1 Constable on Jan., 4, 2021.

Liberty County’s first female district attorney, Jennifer Bergman Harkness of Cleveland, will also be sworn in that day. She won the Republican primary earlier this year. With no Democratic challenger in the November general election, she sailed through the election process after the primary.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

