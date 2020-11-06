Sallie Renee Leverett

Sallie was born to the late Effie Baldwin (White) in Liberty, Texas on March 2, 1958. She was named for her mother’s sister, Sallie Vivalores Baldwin, and her great grandmother, Sallie Banks Chambers. She was reared in the home of her beloved grandmother, Mamie Sip Baldwin, at 131 Navigation Street.

Sallie confessed Christ at an early age and was baptized into the Trinity Valley Baptist Church by the late Rev. O. J. Beasley, Sr. She was faithful to the church participating in youth, missions, and choir ministries. Sallie loved music and seemingly always had a melody in her heart and a song on her lips. She was always happy and glad to join in the family song, “Walk In The Light.” She continued her faith walk and was active in the ministry of the Center of Praise Church in Sacramento, California.

On her birthday, March 2, 1985, Sallie married the love of her life, Davon Ray Leverett, and moved to California. Everyone who knew Sallie knows that she was always on the move, cooking, cleaning, and never missing a beat while carrying on a constant conversation. Sallie was the virtuous woman found in Proverbs 31.

Sallie was predeceased by her mother, baby sister, Rhonetta (PeeWee) Baldwin Redmon and brother, Leroy Collins Baldwin.

Sallie leaves to cherish her memories; her husband, Ray Leverett, her beloved brother, Anthony (Toni) Baldwin; her nieces; Shermaine Baldwin, LaTreese Baldwin, and Kayla Baldwin, nephews; Quincy Baldwin, Ivan Baldwin, Donavan Baldwin, and Jordan Dynes; an uncle, G.W. (Pavia) Baldwin; a step daughter, Alcina Renee Roberson, and a host of great nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friend.

Visitation will be Friday, November 6, 2020 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm at Wells Funeral Services (Althea P. Gibson Memorial Chapel) 300 Alabama St., Liberty. A viewing will begin Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 10:00am to 12:00pm, at Trinity Valley Missionary Baptist Church; Sam 801 Sam Houston St.; Liberty, TX. followed by the Funeral Service at 12:00pm.

Rev. Dwight Pruitt officiating.

