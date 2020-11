The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 5, 2020:

Ford, Noah Lane – Possession of a Controlled Substance

McBride, Glen Deal – Evading Arrest or Detention, No Lights on Bicycle and Failure to Appear

Trevino, Rene Garza – Use of Sidewalk and Failure to Identify

