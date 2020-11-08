Hank William Martin, 68, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was born on Tuesday, February 26, 1952 in Montgomery, Texas to Homer Neal Martin who passed away on September 29, 1969 and Mariah (Swanner) Martin who passed away on May 4, 1993. Hank was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Cathy Martin who passed away on May 6, 2017, daughter, Angel Ann Chatman who passed away on April 7, 2004, granddaughter, Ryleigh Wells who passed away on August 23, 2009. Left to cherish his memory are his loving daughters, Misty Fellows and husband George, Ashley Wells and husband Micheal; grandchildren, Shea Fellows, Andrew Fellows, Mackenzie Wells, Garrett Wells, Britney Utchell, Brandi Chatman; great-grandchildren, Graycelynn Chatman, Taland Chatman, Xander Chatman, Nycco Chatman, Isabella Chatman; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Hank will be held at Rural Shade Baptist Church on November 11, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Funeral Services for will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Rural Shade Baptist Church at 11:00 am. Interment for Hank will immediately follow at Oak Shade Cemetery. Pastor Brad Dancer and Bro. Troy Moore officiating.

Pallbearers for the service will be George Fellows and Michael Wells

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

