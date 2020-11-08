Roger Benjamin Richardson, 87, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was born on Saturday, February 4, 1933, in Cleveland, Texas to Albert Henry Richardson and Nannie Bell (Phillips) Richardson, both of whom have preceded him in death. Roger was also preceded in death by his daughter, Carol Inez Richardson: son, Roger Christopher Richardson; brother, Leolin Richardson; sister, Joyce Richardson Elliott. Left to cherish his memory is his loving daughters, Felicia Richardson, and Nancy Payne; son, Timothy Eugene Richardson; sister, Norma Tomac; grandchildren, Jessice and Denelle Payne, Matthew, James, Robin, Michael, Hannah and Amara Richardson, Joshua and Serena Ferdinandtsen , Charles Henry Ferdinandtsen, III; numerous great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

