William (Bill) Teter was called home to the Lord on November 3, 2020 at Medical City Hospital in Frisco, TX. He was a loving and faithful husband to his late wife Michelle and a great teacher and hero to his children both living and deceased. His wisdom and patience will be sorely missed. It is a comfort to know that he has joined his wife and girls, whom he was apart from for too long, with Jesus in paradise.

Bill was born on October, 29th 1945 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was the Son of Samuel E. and Mariam Teter. He was raised and grew up in Spokane, Washington alongside his sister Cherie, his brother Terry as well as half-brothers Pete, Kirk, Doug, Paul and David.

Bill learned to work hard early on often working alongside his brother Terry at a young age to help the family make ends meet during difficult times. The value of hard work and discipline were principles that Bill would pass down to his children and make them better for it. There was very little that Bill couldn’t figure out for himself. His unique problem-solving ability was always handy when things went wrong and enabled him to become well respected in the construction industry. Whether buildings or mechanics there was very little that Bill could not master. He shared his love of construction with his sons. They would follow in his footsteps and go on to work in the construction industry.

Bill joined the US Navy and served his country. His travels would bring him down to Texas where he would go on to meet Michelle, his wife of 55 years, and settle after military life. They would eventually find themselves in the community of Thicket, Texas where, with the help of friends, Bill would build a family home and settle there for years to come. Bill would always lend a helping hand to anyone. Over the years Bill and Michelle would extend their home to many people including friends and family. Anytime someone was in need Bill made sure to extend a helping hand and he hoped his children would grow to do the same.

Bill, alongside his wife Michelle, would raise their children in the Catholic Faith. When his children would lose their way his wisdom and understanding would help guide them back. Bill and Michelle would settle into the parish of Holy Spirit Catholic Mission in Kountze, TX where Bill and his family would, along with many other parishioners, help build Holy Spirit from the ground up. It was through his hard work that he showed his devotion to God and his Family.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife Michelle, his daughters Vicki and Cassie Teter, his mother and father Mariam and Samuel Teter, his brother Terry, his half-brother Paul Peters.

He is survived by his children Will and his wife Amanda, Rebecca and her husband Jed, Sam and his wife Kelli; his sister Cherie Gross; his half-brothers Pete, Kirk, Doug, and David Peters; Grandchildren Andrea Teter, Meagan Riley, Dominik Riley, Benjamin Teter, Molly Teter, Thomas Teter and Nicholas Teter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Spirit Catholic Mission in Kountze, with Father Ross Waggoner officiating. Interment will follow at 2:00 P.M. at Brookside Memorial Park & Cemetery in Houston. A gathering on Mr. Teter’s family and friends will be held on Sunday November 8, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. at the Faith and Family Chapel in Batson.

Honoring Bill Teter as Pallbearers will be William Teter Jr., Edward Demel, Dominik Riley, Benjamin Teter, Troy Teter, Jed Morgan and Samuel Teter.

Memorial Contributions may be made in honor of William Boyd Teter Sr. to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 4550 Montgomery Ave. Suite 1100 N. Bethesda, MD 20814

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

