Presley Joseph Robertson, 74, of Huffman, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 2, 2020, in Huffman. He was born on July 20, 1946, in Parks, Louisiana, to the late Rose Savoy and Kaiser Robertson, Sr.

Presley graduated from George Washington Carver High School in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, class of 1964, where he was named the Vice President of his graduating class. He earned his Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Averett University in December 2004. Presley proudly served his country during the Vietnam War the United States Marine Corp. While in the Marine Corps, he served in various roles and areas such as Rifleman and Military Police. Presley eventually transferred into the finance field where he worked as an accounting technician. He retired from the Marine Corps in September 1995. He began a second career with the Federal Government working as a Budget Analyst in Quantico, Virginia for more than twenty years before his retirement in November 2007.

Presley enjoyed listening to old soulful, rhythm and blues music like Otis Redding. He also enjoyed dancing. He loved spending quality time with his family and adored little kids. Presley’s favorite hobby of all was traveling. He was a world traveler and some of his most desired destinations to visit were Egypt, Peru, Jamaica, and Hawaii.

Presley was a loving, protective, and honorable man who never missed his morning prayer time. He was funny and had a great personality. Presley was organized, and meticulous in his appearance, always dressing neatly and setting the bar for others. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Presley was preceded in death by his parents, Kaiser and Rose Robertson; his siblings Adam Robertson, Emily Robertson, Mable Simon, Mazel Elow, Savannah LeVeck, and Premella Thibodeaux. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife of sixteen years Joyce Mae Morale Robertson of Huffman; his children Tania Young and husband Evan of Kirtland, Ohio and Christopher Robertson of Parks, Louisiana; his stepchildren Leonard Nious of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Jason Nious of Las Vegas, Nevada; his nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; his siblings Kaiser Robertson, Jr. and wife Eva, Mae Audrey Warner, Pearl Payne and husband Paul, Delores Freeman and husband Nate and Verona Robertson; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family as honorary pallbearers will be Kaiser Robertson, Jr., Chris Robertson, Hurley Babineaux, Evan Young, Leonard Nious and Jason Nious.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 9am, on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A celebration of Presley’s life will immediately follow at 10am, with Elder Ethel Gathers officiating. Presley will be laid to rest at a later date in the Houston National Cemetery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

