Dorothy Faye Wright-Goulder of Dayton, Texas was born March 8, 1933 in Goodrich, Texas to Hiram Meadows Wright (1891-1969) and Thelma Mae Austin (1906-1968) and died Friday, November 6, 2020 while a resident of Brighter Days Assisted Living center.

A 1951 graduate of Livingston High School, the blond blue-eyed beauty worked at McDonald Machine Shop in Livingston for a year until she met the love of her life, Edward (Eddie) Charles Goulder on August 17, 1952. They were married a month later and spent the next 53 years together until his death on December 26, 2005.

They moved to Dayton with their children in 1962 where they lived the remainder of their lives. She and Eddie shared a talent for quilting and won several awards at the Liberty County Fair. During the many years that Eddie coached youth and adult baseball and softball in Dayton, Faye was always hard at work in the concession stand. Her pleasant personality and sweet smile earned her many friends.

In terms of spiritual gifts, Faye was endowed with hospitality and her home was the choice for all holiday and family gatherings. She had accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior as a teenager and lived a life intent on pleasing Jesus.

This past Christmas, she received a 260 page family history book from her daughter Janette that traced the lineage of her various ancestral lines including her 3rd great-grandfather, John Major Williams, who arrived in East Texas early enough for her to qualify as a Daughter of the Republic of Texas.

Through the Williams ancestry, Faye’s lineage was traced to English nobility from the 1400s/1500s and Welsh nobility from 1025-1470s. She also learned that her 8th great-grandfather, Roger Williams, emigrated from England to Virginia in 1653 where he and the next 3 generations remained. Through her 5th great-grandfather Luke Williams of Virginia, she qualified as a Daughter of the American Revolution.

Mrs. Goulder was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Mabel, Marjorie, Clinton and Marvin. She is survived by 5 children – Janette Frick and husband Brett, Von Goulder and special friend Rene, Don Goulder, Steve Goulder and wife Pam, Beverly Brown and husband David; 12 grandchildren, Sheryl Mabry & husband Mike, Drema Quinn & husband Chris, Paula Siekas and husband Tim, Danielle Webb & husband Matt, Joseph Goulder and wife Rochelle, Jennifer Murphy, Charlie Goulder, Austin Goulder and wife Amber, Stacey Dimas and husband Albert, Vicky Hanes and husband Evan, Pam Murphy and Elise Goulder; 15 great-grandchildren, Aiden Goulder, Adam Goulder, McKenzie Webb, Presley Webb, Albert Dimas III, Jaxon Mabry, Jadyn Mabry, Cameron Quinn, Simon Quinn, Lilly Quinn, Heidi Goulder, Luke Goulder, Holly Siekas, Trent Siekas and Maxwell Hanes; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Service for Mrs. Goulder will be 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. The visitation will follow the service from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Pace-Stancil.

Burial will be Houston National Cemetery where Dorothy will be interred at the military gravesite of her husband Eddie as a benefit of his having served as a Marine in the Pacific Theater during World War II.

