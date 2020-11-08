Marcia Pauline Menard, 69, of Dayton passed away on November 1, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Marcia was born September 6, 1951 in Lebanon, Indiana to parents James Sedwick and Lela Mae Boone Sedwick.

Marcia grew up in Kirklin, Indiana and graduated from Clinton Central High School in 1969. She had lived in Dayton since 1984 and was previously of Baytown. She enjoyed being with her family and bowling. Marcia was a bus driver for Dayton ISD for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Marcia is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bill Menard; her children, Mia Melayne and husband Ronnie and Shawn Menard; grandchildren, Ryan Nugent, Katelyn Menard, Shawn Jayden Menard and Kelly McAlister; sister, Charlotte Evans; nephew, Gayle Evans and wife Vickie; niece, Lori Evans; numerous other relatives and friends.

Service for Marcia will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. before the service on Wednesday. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery.

