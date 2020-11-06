Cleveland ISD Education Foundation presents $3K in classroom grants

The Cleveland ISD Education Foundation awarded almost $3,000 in classroom grants to some surprised recipients on Friday. This was the first time the foundation, which was re-established in 2019, has awarded grant money to teachers.

At the conclusion of the past two school years, the Foundation has given out Red & White scholarships to Cleveland High School graduates, a program that will hopefully grow each year.



The recipients of the classroom grants submitted applications in October for a variety of initiatives in their classrooms. Most elementary teachers simply wanted a refreshed classroom library. Each teacher who was presented with the big check was thrilled and even emotional to learn they had won.

Alyx Cates (second from left) earned a $250 Cleveland ISD Education Foundation grant that will go toward kindergarten math programs.

This year’s recipients include Alyx Cates, Darby Isereau, Miryam Eunson, Adela Jalomo, Kaitlyn Knowlton, Tyra Hodge, Courtney Doyle, Kerrie Jozwick and Bobbie Rodriguez.



The CISD Education Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. All funds raised benefit classroom grants and Red & White scholarships. If you’d like to donate, please email cisdeducationfoundation@gmail.com.

Photos include CISD Education Foundation President Victoria Good, CISD Superintendent Chris Trotter, CISD Director of Administrative Services Stephen McCanless, and each teacher and their respective principals.

Darby Isereau (third from left) earned a $350 Cleveland ISD Education Foundation grant that will go toward Leveled Reader programs.

Miryam Eunson (third from right) earned a $350 Cleveland ISD Education Foundation grant that will go toward classroom centers.

Adela Jalomo (third from left) earned a $150 Cleveland ISD Education Foundation grant that will go toward language arts.

Kaitlyn Knowlton (middle) earned a $100 Cleveland ISD Education Foundation grant that will go toward first-grade activities.

Tyra Hodge (third from right) earned a $300 Cleveland ISD Education Foundation grant that will go toward “Mindful” activities.

Courtney Doyle (second from left) earned a $500 Cleveland ISD Education Foundation grant that will go toward a classroom library.

Kerrie Jozwick (middle) earned a $500 Cleveland ISD Education Foundation grant that will go toward a classroom library.

Bobbie Rodriguez (middle) earned a $450 Cleveland ISD Education Foundation grant that will go toward science activities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

