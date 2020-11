The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 7, 2020:

Hooper, Vadie Lena – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Kiefer, Rory Andrew – Possession of Marijuana

Madl, Joshua Edwin – Possession of Marijuana

Taylor, Ivory Deshun – Burglary of a Habitation

Vega, David Antonio – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Marijuana

Editor’s note: Mugshots for Ivory Taylor and Joshua Madl were not available at the time this article was posted.

