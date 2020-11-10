Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 8, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 10, 2020:

Benoit, Jeremy William – Assault/Family Violence

Boland, Vanessa Lenore – Disorderly Conduct

Carrillo, Ricardo – Public Intoxication

Castillo, Jose Adrian – Public Intoxication

Esquivel, Gustavo Elizondo – Disorderly Conduct

Gonon, Francisco Simon – Public Intoxication

Gonzalez-Gonzalez, Jose Alberto – Public Intoxication

Lomas, Juan Jose Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated, second offense

Mercon, Billy Joe Jr. – Assault/Family Violence

Mince, Allen Dale – Aggravated Assault

