Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 8, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 10, 2020:
- Benoit, Jeremy William – Assault/Family Violence
- Boland, Vanessa Lenore – Disorderly Conduct
- Carrillo, Ricardo – Public Intoxication
- Castillo, Jose Adrian – Public Intoxication
- Esquivel, Gustavo Elizondo – Disorderly Conduct
- Gonon, Francisco Simon – Public Intoxication
- Gonzalez-Gonzalez, Jose Alberto – Public Intoxication
- Lomas, Juan Jose Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated, second offense
- Mercon, Billy Joe Jr. – Assault/Family Violence
- Mince, Allen Dale – Aggravated Assault