Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 8, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 10, 2020:

  • Benoit, Jeremy William – Assault/Family Violence
  • Boland, Vanessa Lenore – Disorderly Conduct
  • Carrillo, Ricardo – Public Intoxication
  • Castillo, Jose Adrian – Public Intoxication
  • Esquivel, Gustavo Elizondo – Disorderly Conduct
  • Gonon, Francisco Simon – Public Intoxication
  • Gonzalez-Gonzalez, Jose Alberto – Public Intoxication
  • Lomas, Juan Jose Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated, second offense
  • Mercon, Billy Joe Jr. – Assault/Family Violence
  • Mince, Allen Dale – Aggravated Assault
  • Benoit, Jeremy William
  • Carrillo, Ricardo
  • Esquivel, Gustavo Elizondo
  • Lomas, Juan Jose Jr.
  • Mercon, Billy Joe Jr.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.