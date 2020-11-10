Alma Jean Meadows, 84, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born on Thursday, November 14, 1935 in Galveston, Texas to John Walter Swetman and Opal Olsen Swetman, both of whom have preceded her in death. Alma was also preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Polk Meadows, sister, Patricia Ann Banks, grandparent, Johannes Olsen. Left to cherish her memory is her companion, Cyrus M. Turner;daughters, Debora Jean Meadows Torcoletti, Sharolyn Ann Helton; son, James Alfred Meadows; brother, James Edgar Swetman; grandchildren, Kevin Joseph Torcoletti, Curtis Torcoletti, Scott Meadows, Stacey Lynn Meadows, Stephen Helton, Heather Ann Carlisle; two great-grandchildren, Ryan Carlisle, Olivia Torcoletti; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

