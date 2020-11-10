Steven John Mileski, 59, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was born on Monday, January 30, 1961 in Houston, Texas to Fred Mileski and Mavis Greb Mileski, both of whom have preceded him in death. Steven was also preceded in death by his brother, Bo Pierce, and sister, Betty Meyers. Left to cherish his memory is his companion Joan Williams; sons, Chris Alan Mileski, Jared Mileski, Justin Mileski; step-daughter, Stephanie Williams; brother, Charles Pierce; uncles, Raymond Mileski, Richard Mileski; aunts, Helen Tomczak, Christine Cole, Dorothy Yates; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Steven John Mileski, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

